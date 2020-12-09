Mangalurean among top 2% most-cited scientists, worldwide

Dr Manjeshwar Shrinath Baliga, Senior Radiobiologist and In-charge of Research at Mangalore Institute of Oncology (MIO), has been featured in ‘World Rankings of Top 2% Scientists’ in a study conducted by Stanford University, USA and published in the journal Public Library of Science (PLoS) Biology.

With a score of 3.58, Dr Baliga is among the top 1.38% in the world; seventh in India and first in Karnataka in the field of Oncology and Carcinogenesis. The US-based Stanford University created a database of over one lakh most cited scientists around the world and analysed information on citations like H-index, co-authorship and composite indicator, from SCOPUS data provided by Elsevier for career-long impact by tabulating data from 1960 until the end of May 6, 2020.

Dr Baliga is the eldest son of Popular Travel’s proprietor Prabhakar Baliga and Prema Baliga. He did his schooling and undergraduate studies at St Aloysius College and Masters in Biosciences from Mangalore University. He completed his doctoral studies in radiation biology from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, with research on anti-cancer and radio modulatory properties of novel agents in 2003.

He received advanced training at Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre and post-doctoral fellowship at University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA. He also obtained a second post doctorate from University of Illinois, Chicago, in areas of cancer prevention and metastasis.

In his nearly three-decade-long scientific career, Dr Baliga has carried out studies in the areas of cancer epidemiology, cancer prevention, radiation-modulation, Onco-psychology, cancer ethics, cancer education, health economics and pharmacovigilance.

He has published around 175 scientific articles in national and international journals, 85 textbook chapters and is on the editorial and review boards of many national and international journals.

Baliga was inducted as a fellow in ‘The International Institute of Organisational Psychological Edicine (IIOPM),’ Melbourne, Australia in 2019 for his work in health and workplace psychology.

He has mentored 57 students till date and most of his students are in premier research institutes in Europe, USA and Australia.