M’lurean among top 2% most-cited scientists, worldwide

Mangalurean among top 2% most-cited scientists, worldwide

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Dec 09 2020, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 09:55 ist
Dr Manjeshwar Shrinath Baliga. Credit: Special arrangement

Dr Manjeshwar Shrinath Baliga, Senior Radiobiologist and In-charge of Research at Mangalore Institute of Oncology (MIO), has been featured in ‘World Rankings of Top 2% Scientists’ in a study conducted by Stanford University, USA and published in the journal Public Library of Science (PLoS) Biology.

With a score of 3.58, Dr Baliga is among the top 1.38% in the world; seventh in India and first in Karnataka in the field of Oncology and Carcinogenesis. The US-based Stanford University created a database of over one lakh most cited scientists around the world and analysed information on citations like H-index, co-authorship and composite indicator, from SCOPUS data provided by Elsevier for career-long impact by tabulating data from 1960 until the end of May 6, 2020.

Dr Baliga is the eldest son of Popular Travel’s proprietor Prabhakar Baliga and Prema Baliga. He did his schooling and undergraduate studies at St Aloysius College and Masters in Biosciences from Mangalore University. He completed his doctoral studies in radiation biology from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, with research on anti-cancer and radio modulatory properties of novel agents in 2003.

He received advanced training at Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre and post-doctoral fellowship at University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA. He also obtained a second post doctorate from University of Illinois, Chicago, in areas of cancer prevention and metastasis.

In his nearly three-decade-long scientific career, Dr Baliga has carried out studies in the areas of cancer epidemiology, cancer prevention, radiation-modulation, Onco-psychology, cancer ethics, cancer education, health economics and pharmacovigilance.

He has published around 175 scientific articles in national and international journals, 85 textbook chapters and is on the editorial and review boards of many national and international journals.

Baliga was inducted as a fellow in ‘The International Institute of Organisational Psychological  Edicine (IIOPM),’ Melbourne, Australia in 2019 for his work in health and workplace psychology.

He has mentored 57 students till date and most of his students are in premier research institutes in Europe, USA and Australia.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Scientist

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of Covid-19

The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

 