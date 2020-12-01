Mangaluru: 6 fishermen feared dead after boat capsizes

Six among 22 fishermen, who had ventured into deep-sea fishing, were feared to have drowned after the purse seine boat capsized due to heavy wind and sank near Ullal coast in wee hours on Tuesday.

16 other fishermen who were floating in a dinghy boat were rescued by other fishing boats. Sources told DH that the the boat, Shriraksha, had ventured into deep sea fishing along with 22 fishermen on Monday morning and was to return on Tuesday morning. When the fishing boat did not return to Bunder port on Tuesday, the owners grew suspicious and attempted contacting the fishermen over wireless.

When owners did not get any response, they alerted other fishing boats and sought their help in tracing the missing fishing boat, Shriraksha. The rescue boats soon came across an empty fishing net in the deep sea and a few nautical miles away they found the dinghy boat with 16 fishermen. The 16 fishermen told their rescuers that the six missing fishermen were inside the boat cabin when the boat sank.

The fishing boat overloaded with fish capsized and sank due to sudden gusty winds. The search for six other fishermen is ongoing even as the fishing boat remains untraceable.