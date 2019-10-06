Mangaluru Dasara procession on October 8

Mangaluru Dasara procession from Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple will be held on October 8.

Dasara was officially inaugurated by former union minister B Janardhana Poojary on Sunday. The ‘Shobhayatre’ will include procession of idols of Navadurga along with Goddess Sharada and over 100 tableaux.

The ‘Shobhayatre’ will pass through Kambla Road-Mannagudda-Ladyhill Circle-Lalbagh-Ballalbagh-PVS Circle-Navabharath Circle-KS Rao Road-Hampankatte-University College-Ganapathi High School-Venkatramana Temple, Car Street-Chitra Talkies-Alake- Kudroli Temple.

On October 9, the idol of Goddess Sharada will be immersed in the temple pond.

Police security has been beefed up for procession.