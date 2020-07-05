Mangaluru hillock caves: Two children caught inside debris, die

Two children died after getting trapped under the debris of a landslide which occurred at Banglagudde in Kaikamba on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Sunday.

The rescue teams including personnel from NDRF, fire service and police brought out the body after four hours of rescue operation. The deceased are identified as Safwan (16) and Sahala (10).

According to sources, landslides occurred at 12:30 pm and of the five members, three ran out of the house. The two kids got trapped in the debris. The heavy rain in the last two days has softened the soil of the hillock. An Autorickshaw, lorry and a bike too have buried under the soil. It was said that caving in of the hillock continued even when the rescue operation was in progress, thus making the rescue operation difficult.

District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary who visited the spot said two houses have been completely damaged and inmates of 14 houses that are facing the problem in the vicinity will be shifted to safer locations.