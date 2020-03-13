Mangaluru top cop appears before magisterial enquiry

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha and 48 police officials on Thursday appeared before magisterial enquiry and submitted documents in connection with police firing that took place in the city on December 19.

Dr Harsha submitted a 21-page written statement and a voluminous 936-page document backed by statements of 38 witnesses to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is heading the enquiry, at AC’s court hall in Mini Vidhana Soudha.

‘’The commissioner submitted a detailed reply and his inquiry was completed. DCP (law and order) Arunangshu Giri had sought additional time to submit more proof of the police firing. The Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner will be given an opportunity in the next magisterial enquiry,’’ Jagadeesha added.

He told mediapersons that Assistant Commissioner of Police K U Belliappa, who is nodal officer for commissioners, is yet to submit histopathology report, FSL report, postmortem report on causes behind the deaths of two victims. The ACP has sought additional time to submit all reports. Two residents deposed before the enquiry and submitted video clippings. As the video clippings have to be submitted in a specific format, the residents were asked to submit video clippings on the police firing in the next hearing.

‘’So far 320 witnesses, including police, had responded to the summons and were present during the inquiry proceedings. The inquiry of 57 out of the total 176 police personnel are still pending. Those who could not depose have been asked to attend the next enquiry scheduled on March 19,’’ Jagadeesha added.