Manipal Marathon creates awareness on organ donation

Manipal woke up to the footsteps of the runners who were part of Manipal Marathon, organised jointly by MAHE and Udupi district Athletics Association to create awareness on organ donation among masses, at KMC Greens on early Sunday morning.

Most runners were happy to see that the cold weather of the early morning was gradually giving way to the warmer temperatures.

The run was organised in different categories which included 42 kilometres, 21 kilometres, five kilometres and three-kilometre fun run.

Radhika Nayak of Advance Research Center told DH that she ran for 3 km-stretch and it was indeed fun. She was also joined by her fellow colleagues, who too were equally eager to participate.

Radhika added that it was not the victory that brings joy, it was the happiness of joining others in the winter morning and run in the midst of whispers and laughter, she added.

Be it gratifying or grueling, unexpectedly humorous or inspirational and life altering, a runner’s marathon will forever be imprinted in the mind, adds Ruby D’Souza.

The marathon was flagged-off at around 5.15 am. More than 10,000 runners from across the district and countries like Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa participated.

Stephan from Kenya, who bagged first prize in 42 kilometres run was overwhelmed by the victory and was also

joyful over the purpose of the run.

He said that the awareness on organ donation is the need of the hour. He covered the distance in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds.

Japhet Ronno and Isaac from Kenya bagged second and third places respectively.

In the women’s category, the 42 km open run was won by Bhoomika, who covered the distance in 3 hours, 37 minutes and 09 seconds. She was followed by Deepika Prakash and Priyanka H B who bagged second and third positions respectively.