Marriage held with help of donor

Despite losing all the gold ornaments and clothes in the flood fury recently, a woman was married off grandiosely.

This was all possible, thanks to the help rendered by a donor from Madikeri and other villagers.

U Abbas Musliyar, a resident of Kondangeri near Siddapura had purchased gold ornaments and clothes for the marriage of his daughter, Juveriya. But the flood washed away all the valuables from their house.

Despite the misfortune, thanks to the help of a donor and other villagers, Juveriya entered into wedlock with Mohammed Asgar of Kasargod. The Nikah was held at Kondangeri mosque and the entire village was witness to the marriage ceremony.

The marriage was scheduled to be held on August 15.