Martyrs’ Day observed at MU

Commemorating the martyrs of the nation, Martyr’s Day was observed at Shaheed Sthal (the war memorial) of Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri, on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after paying floral tributes to the martyrs, Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the life of Gandhiji itself is a model for others.

“Adopting his messages, we must imbibe the qualities needed to preserve freedom and should be able to convey the importance of this martyrdom to the next generation,” he added.

World Leprosy Day

The vice chancellor, who recalled that January 30 was also World Leprosy Day, said that instead of looking down on leprosy patients, we should be compassionate.

Two minutes of silence was observed in honour of the martyrs.

Finance officer Dr B Narayana B, deputy registrar Hukrappa Naik D and others were present.