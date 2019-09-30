Massive cleanliness drive at M'luru Central Market

A massive cleanliness drive was organised at Central Market in the city as a part of the valedictory of the five-year-long Swachata Abhiyan organised by Ramakrishna Mission on Sunday.

Over 1,000 volunteers took part in the cleanliness drive in and around Central Market, where the organisers had already identified 23 spots to be cleaned.

Even a group of transgenders joined hands in keeping the market clean.

Earlier inaugurating the drive, Beluru Ramakrishna Mutt and Mission vice president Swami Gauthamananda Maharaj said, “Ramakrishna Mission had taken up a campaign on cleanliness. The continuous programme in the last five years had created awareness among the people. The cleanliness drive has brought in effective changes in Mangaluru. A large number of youth force had identified itself with the Mission in the cleanliness drive.”

He said that there is a need to create awareness among children regarding cleanliness in the house.

Nitte (Deemed to be) University Chancellor N Vinaya Hegde said, “All of us have a responsibility to convert Mangaluru into a beautiful city.”

MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, MRPL MD M Venkatesh, Mangaluru Ramakrisna Mission Secretary Swami Jithakamananda, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha and others were present.

In the last five year, Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachata Abhiyan had conducted over 2,500 programmes. About 10,000 volunteers had taken up the drive so far. As many as 13,000 ‘Swachhata Senanis’ were groomed in 30 schools.