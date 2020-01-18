Massive protest rally against NRC, NPR and CAA

A massive protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, and NPR and the Constitution Day was held at Adyantaya Ranga Mandira in the town on Saturday.

Hundreds of protesters attended the rally organised by Samvidhana Samrakashana Samithi.

Addressing the gathering, former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said that the Constitution has played a pivotal role in maintaining and saving the diversity of the country. Those who try to change the constitution will not last long. The government should administer as per the aspirations of the Constitution, he said.

Legislative Council former chairman B L Shankar said, “No one can change the Constitution. The Constitution of India is the greatest Constitution in the world. We have to thank that owing to the misdeeds of the opponents, all of us holding the Indian National Flag in our hand.”

Former minister Motamma said that the welfare programmes initiated by the previous government are neglected. The economic slow down has affected all sectors and unemployment is on the rise in the country. The CAA was passed to divert the attention of the people from the economic slowdown.

Former MLA Y S V Datta said, “The CAA will affect even the majority in the country. We have to be cautious on the CAA.”