MCC to pay Rs 87.47 lakh to 65 beneficiaries for work on houses

As many as 65 beneficiaries of Vajpayee Nagara Vasathi Yojane and Dr B R Ambedkar Nivas Yojane now can hope for the completion of work on their houses with the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) deciding to pay Rs 87,47,500 to beneficiaries from internal funds.

With Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation (RGHC) failing to release the money into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, as many as 65 beneficiaries could not complete their houses.

Now, the MCC has decided to pay Rs 87.47 lakh to help beneficiaries complete work on the houses. The money, which will later be released by RGHC to the accounts of beneficiaries, will be diverted to MCC’s accounts.

MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty said, “Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had directed MCC to take steps on completing work on the houses when the issue of the incomplete houses had come up for discussion during District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting held recently. Accordingly, MCC decided to pay the amount needed by beneficiaries from its internal funds and later divert the money released from RGHC to its internal funds.”

With the housing corporation delaying the release of money, work on the construction of houses had come to a sudden halt. The beneficiaries were in deep distress on not being able to complete the work on their houses.

According to the MCC officials, as many as 24 houses are at the ‘Panchanga’ stage and a total of Rs 36,10,000 needs to be paid for completion. Seventeen houses have reached the construction of walls and a sum of Rs 25,37,500 is required to complete it.

Another 17 houses have reached the roof stage and Rs 17,60,000 needs to be paid to the beneficiaries. Though seven houses have been completed, a sum of Rs 8,40,000 is pending since 2017-18 for the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries should have received the last instalment in 2017-18 to complete the houses. The houses were sanctioned during 2013-14, added sources.

MCC will now write to RGHC not to release any amount in instalments to the bank account of 65 beneficiaries but to transfer the entire amount to accounts of MCC.