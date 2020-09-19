MDMA seized: Mangaluru police arrest 2 including a dancer

The CCB sleuths and police attached to Economic Offences & Narcotics station arrested two persons including dancer cum actor Kishore Shetty, at Kadri Padavu in Mangaluru and seized ecstasy drug MDMA from their possession along with bike, two mobilephones worth Rs 1 lakh.

The arrested are Aqeel Nausheel (28), a resident of Surathkal and Kishore Aman Shetty (30), a resident of Kulai, said City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash to mediapersons.

The duo had brought the drugs from Mumbai and were trying to sell it in Mangaluru.

Aqeel was working abroad as a safety officer. He had returned last year and used to buy drugs from cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru and sell it here. While, Kishore Aman Shetty, is a well-known dancer and choreographer who had won prize in the Dance India Dance season-2 and had even acted in Hindi movie.

Along with Aqeel, Kishore were involved in selling MDMA for quick money, said the Commissioner and added that the police will investigate into connection to Mumbai and try to trace all the links associated with it.

He further said that the police will seek police custody of the arrested and trace all possible networks connected in the case.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash by CCB inspector Shivaprakash R Naik, Economic Offences and narcotics inspector Ramakrishna, CCB PSI Kabbalraj and others.

The police have appealed to the people having any information about drugs peddling in the city to convey the same to police control room 100/0824-2220800. The identity and other details of the informers would be kept confidential.