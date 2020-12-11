Mentally challenged woman rescued in Gopalapura

With the help of police and health department personnel, activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike rescued a mentally challenged woman in Gopalapura village.

A 56-year-old woman was wandering in the village and was sleeping on the roadside.

Noticing this, the Vedike workers contacted psychiatrist Dr David from the health and family welfare department in Madikeri. As per the expert's advice, the woman was subjected to medical tests.

After obtaining a permission letter from the police department, workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took the help of the health department and through an ambulance, the woman was shifted to the ashram maintained by Autoraja Samsthe in Bengaluru. It is known that the woman is destitute.

The villagers of Gopalapura lauded the humanitarian work by Shanivarasanthe PSI H E Devraj, health department official Shivkumar, Mahesh, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda clan) taluk unit president Francis D'Souza, secretary Ramanalli Praveen, Shanivarasanthe hobli committee president Anand and member Ranjith on the occasion.