Mentally challenged woman rescued in Gopalapura

Mentally challenged woman rescued in Gopalapura

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasnthe,
  • Dec 11 2020, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 23:56 ist
A mentally challenged woman in Gopalapura village near Shanivarasanthe was rescued by social workers with the help of Health and Police departments.

With the help of police and health department personnel, activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike rescued a mentally challenged woman in Gopalapura village.

A 56-year-old woman was wandering in the village and was sleeping on the roadside.

Noticing this, the Vedike workers contacted psychiatrist Dr David from the health and family welfare department in Madikeri. As per the expert's advice, the woman was subjected to medical tests.

After obtaining a permission letter from the police department, workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took the help of the health department and through an ambulance, the woman was shifted to the ashram maintained by Autoraja Samsthe in Bengaluru. It is known that the woman is destitute.

The villagers of Gopalapura lauded the humanitarian work by Shanivarasanthe PSI H E Devraj, health department official Shivkumar, Mahesh, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda clan) taluk unit president Francis D'Souza, secretary Ramanalli Praveen, Shanivarasanthe hobli committee president Anand and member Ranjith on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

mentally challenged woman
rescued
Gopalapura village
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike
Shanivarasnthe

What's Brewing

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

 