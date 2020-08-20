MeritTrac remotely proctors MAHE entrance exams

MeritTrac Services partnered with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) as its digital examination solution provider, and successfully concluded live remote proctoring of their annual entrance exams MET 2020.

The exams were held for MAHE’s undergraduate and PhD courses. Close to one lakh examinations were remotely proctored live, seamlessly, without any disruptions. While many universities were contemplating cancellation or postponement of examinations, MAHE decided to hold their entrance exams for the new academic year.

To ensure that no student faced any issues on the main examination day, mock tests were organised to help them get accustomed to the digital interface and new exam environment. A help desk number was shared with each candidate who needed help to solve technical glitches.

MAHE Registrar Dr Narayana Sabhahit said, “With the technology and tools available today, we saw no reason to cancel our exams. The entire process was meticulously designed, planned and executed without any interruptions. It was a great experience for us as well as students appearing for the exams from across India and foreign countries. Apart from the advanced AI-based tools, it was also the exceptional quality of proctoring professionals who made the exams a success. At the end of it, it was no different from the exam we conduct at test centres. In fact, it was far more convenient, efficient and economical.”