Mescom staff verbally abused, assaulted by Congress leader

A Mescom employee was allegedly abused and assaulted by a Congress leader when the former went to disconnect the electricity for failing to clear pending electricity bill in Kotekar on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

A case was registered in Ullal police station. According to complainant Madhu Nayak, he along with three others had gone to the house of Congress leader Ameer Hussain Thumbay in Jalal, Kotekar, to disconnect the electricity.

However, Ameer Hussain entered into an argument that he had already paid the bill. When asked to produce the receipt, Ameer abused him using foul language and later assaulted him. Other staff present at the spot had videographed the incident, police sources said.