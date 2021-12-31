MIA commissions state-of-the-art security operation control centre

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) commissioned a state-of-the-art security operation control centre (SOCC) of the aviation security group (ASG), CISF.

The new SOCC will effectively assist ASG to eliminate any vulnerable areas in security at the terminal building and the cityside area of the airport. This step will further enhance security for every stakeholder using these areas.

SOCC will receive information from high-definition cameras placed at vantage locations that will help ASG personnel keep a vigil on every area of operation.

Plans are underway to instal additional cameras that will further enhance security operations.

Krishna Prakash, deputy commandant, CISF and chief airport security officer (CASO) appreciated MIA for executing the project in a time-bound manner.