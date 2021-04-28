Migrant labourers return to native places

The Covid curfew imposed by the government was successful in Kodagu. However, police personnel mildly caned those who violated the norms by taking their vehicles on the road in Suntikoppa and Kushalnagar, on day one on Wednesday.

People purchased items of daily use from the shops between 6 am and 10 am. The police personnel issued warnings to the shops and asked the shopkeepers to stop business after 10 am.

Roads in Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar became empty after 10 am. Barricades have been placed at major junctions to prevent the movement of vehicles. Even though the work resumed in Kudluru industrial estate in Kushalnagar, there were fewer labourers in the factories.

Government offices functioned as usual. Many workers struggled to reach their workplace as there was no public transport.

Essential services of medical shops and hospitals were open.

Back to villages

Migrant labourers who had come in search of work at coffee plantations, returned to their villages by walk, due to the Covid curfew.

Labourers from HD Kote and Hassan come to work in the coffee plantations in Kodagarahalli, Suntikoppa, Nanjarayapattana and Valnuru in the district.

As they currently do not have any work, they wanted to return to their native places. Many labourers returned to their native in buses before the Covid curfew came into effect.

However, the rest of the labourers were forced to walk all the way as there was no public transportation.