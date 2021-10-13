Milk parlour inaugurated in Bhagamandala

A milk parlour by Hassan Milk Union Ltd (Hamul) was inaugurated by Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah in Bhagamandala on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Bopaiah said that the items available in the unit are prepared in a hygienic way and are of the best quality.
There are about 53 varieties of products. Some of the items have around six months of shelf life. The unit is the sixth one in the district, he said.
State Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa, MUDA president Ramesh Holla, Hassan Milk Union Kodagu region director Hemanth Koodige, manager Nandish, assistant manager Mallesh, Koodige unit president Ajjikuttira Somaiah, Gram Panchayat president Pamitha, vice president Hosur Satish Kumar and members of the Gram Panchayat were present.
