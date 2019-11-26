Minor’s rape: Rapists sentenced to 20 years RI

The Udupi District Special Court has sentenced two rapists to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case related to the gang rape of a minor girl.

Padam Singh Seni and Mukhesh Seni, both natives of Rajasthan, had been declared guilty of sexually assaulting the minor on November 22. The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

The victim along with her father was residing on the outskirts of Udupi for the past 20 years. Her father was engaged in fixing tiles and had employed Padam and Mukhesh as his assistants.

The duo had kidnapped the minor and had kept her in illegal confinement in a rented house on June 8, 2016. On June 9, Mukhesh had dropped the victim back home. In fact, the accused Padam had threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the gang rape incident to police.

A case was registered at Women’s Police station in Udupi on June 9, 2016.

Witnesses

Udupi Circle Inspector Srikanth K, who was the investigation officer, had arrested the duo at Udyavara and submitted the charge sheet to court on September 29, 2016.

Out of 34 witnesses, the statement of 21 witnesses were heard by the court.