Miscreants try to run car over 2 cops in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A,
  • Jan 21 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 15:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Two cops, on patrol duty at Arkula Junction in Mangaluru rural police station limits, escaped death by a whisker after miscreants tried to run them down in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, Mallikarjuna Angadi and Pardeep Nagana Gowda were patrolling near the concrete road by the side of the railway track when they noticed a car idling on the road with five men in it.

When asked about their whereabouts, the men failed to furnish proper answers and began pelting stones at the cops. The men attempted to run over them but the cops jumped out of their way.

A case has been registered.

