MLA expresses discontent over modified rules in Kodagu

MLA Appachu Ranjan M P has expressed his discontentment over the modified lockdown guidelines in Kodagu.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said that he is not in agreement with the new guidelines formulated by the district in-charge minister and deputy commissioner.

He said that he had earlier suggested to the district administration to impose total lockdown four days a week.

Shopping for essential items should be allowed on three days of the week, from 6 am to 4 pm. But, the lockdown has been imposed on only two days, he said and opined that this will not help in bringing the Covid-19 positivity rate down.

He also said that he will express his thoughts in a meeting to be chaired by the district in-charge minister.

He requested the district administration to allow the opening of jewellery shops and hardware shops.

The MLA stressed that all possible safety precautions should be followed in salons.

Plantation owners will be responsible for ensuring the Covid-19 tests of their workers. Information about the labourers should be provided to the tahsildars, he added.

MLA celebrates b’day at old age home

Appachu Ranjan celebrated his birthday in a simple way, at Stree Shakti old age home in Koodige on Sunday.

He distributed food kits to the inmates of the home. Saplings were also planted on the occasion.

The MLA assured to provide government land or any other vacant land for the old age home, which is currently operating in a rented building.

Appachu Ranjan also distributed fruits and food kits to the inmates of Vikasa Janaseva Trust Jeevanadari Anathashrama in Suntikoppa.