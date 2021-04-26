MLA visits Covid hospital in Madikeri

MLA Appachu Ranjan paid a visit to the designated district Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said that the district Covid-19 hospital is equipped with all necessary facilities. Certain shortcomings are blown up beyond proportion, which is not right. This will only have a negative impact on the mental condition of the medical fraternity.

One should remember that the Covid warriors too have their families. Still, they work day and night to cure others. False complaints should not be lodged against them, he said.

The MLA further said that the people who are availing treatment in the ward have expressed their satisfaction regarding the services provided at the hospital. Currently, there are 250 beds in the district Covid-19 hospital.

The MLA called upon the people to visit the hospital in case they come across any symptoms of Covid-19 and requested people not to pay heed to rumours.

He also requested people to follow all precautionary measures.