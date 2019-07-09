Mobile scanner to be commissioned at NMP shortly

The installation of mobile scanner at New Mangalore Port (NMP) is underway and is likely to be commissioned within two to three months, said Chief Commissioner of Customs Bengaluru zone A K Jyotishi.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of inauguration of renovated Customs office at Old Port on Tuesday, he said the civil engineering works for the installation of the scanner was in progress.

“The estimated cost of the scanner, maintenance for next 10 years, installation and training of personnel is Rs 30 crore.”

The container scanner will ensure speedy clearance by avoiding physical inspection. It will only select a few containers through risk parameters for scanning.

After scanning, if any suspicious goods are found, then the container will be opened for checking, he added.

The Customs has been giving priority to use of technology to reduce manual intervention on checking containers, he added.

New Customs House

Jyotishi said the new Customs House will come up near Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli in Bengaluru. The government has already sanctioned land and the construction work is likely to begin in this financial year, he added.

“There was no separate Customs House in Bengaluru and was operating from Central Revenue Building on Queens Road,” he said.