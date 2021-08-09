Modernisation, upgradation of 5 govt industrial training institutes under way in Dakshina Kannada

The modernisation and upgrade works of five government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Dakshina Kannada district are under progress.

As many as 150 government-run ITIs will be upgraded across Karnataka with the state government entering into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), for a period of 10 years, with Tata technologies Ltd.

Out of 150 ITIs in the state, work has commenced at five Government ITIs in the district – Government ITI (Men) and ITI (Women) in Mangaluru, ITI (Women) in Narimogaru of Puttur, ITI in Vittal and ITI in Belthangady.

The upgradation of each ITI comprises construction of workshop lab at an estimated cost of Rs 91 lakh and refurbishment of Technology (tech) Lab at an estimated cost of 20 lakh, said Giridhar Salian, Principal Grade1, Government ITI Mangaluru and Puttur.

Salian, who is also the district skill development officer, said the ITI at Vittal had opted for a separate Technology lab at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh. The civil work under the project has been entrusted to Nirmithi Kendra, he added.

The works on the tech lab in ITI (Men) in Mangaluru and ITI (women) at Narimogaru in Puttur have been completed. Equipment has also arrived. The Mescom permission has been sought for additional powerline for the labs and the work on powerline is in progress, Salian said.

The rooftops of the workshop labs have been completed at ITI (Men) in Mangaluru and at ITI in Narimogaru. Pre-fabricated structures have already reached and the sheets are being laid. Already 3D machine has arrived. The robotic machines will reach shortly. By October, full-fledged tech and workshop labs will be functioning in these two ITIs in the district, he said.

The tech lab of the ITI (women) in Mangaluru has been completed while the structure for the workshop lab is in progress. The concrete retaining wall is being constructed owing to the landscape of the said land. The works at ITI in Vittal and Belthangady too are in progress, Salian added.

According to sources, the project is expected to bring qualitative improvements in the field of industrial training and education. The upgraded centres will facilitate up-skilling, product verification and virtual analysis, design for artisans and handicrafts, product design and development etc.

There are 1,713 ITIs in the state, out of which 270 are government-run,196 aided and 1,247 are run by private with a total of about 1.80 lakh students.