Money deposited in govt school students’ names

To boost enrollment in a government school, Udupi District Primary School Teachers Association President Ravindra Hegde has deposited Rs 28,000 in the names of 14 students who had enrolled in Class 1 of Government school at Bannampalli near Padigara in Hebri taluk.

Hegde is serving as the head master of Government School at Mudradi Nellikatte. A total of 14 students had been admitted to the Class I and thus Hegde deposited Rs 28,000.

Hegde said he was inspired by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Mudradi Siribeedu Diwakar Shetty, who had deposited money in the name of children at Government School in Mudradi Nellikatte, where he serves as the head master.

“I was motivated and decided to implement something similar in a school in my native village, Bannampalli,” he added.

“As a government school teacher, it pains to see the closure of a government school. The government schools have all facilities, including teachers. To increase the enrollment in a Kannada medium school, I had decided to deposit the amount in the names of children, who get admitted to first standard,” he added.