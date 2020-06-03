Monsoon preparedness: DC holds meeting with NDRF team

Monsoon preparedness: DC holds meeting with NDRF team

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 03 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 22:40 ist
Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy holds meeting with NDRF team and other officials at the DC's office on Wednesday. DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy held a discussion with the NDRF team, police and nodal officials, regarding monsoon preparedness, on Wednesday.

During the meeting held at the DC's office, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy asked the officials to work in coordination with the NDRF team. 

The DC stated that all necessary equipment will be provided to the NDRF team towards combating natural calamities.

Discussions were held on carrying out mock rescue operations and other preparations, in association with the departments of police and fire and emergency services.

R K Upadhya, NDRF Commander of the 10th battalion from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, DySP Dinesh Kumar Nodal Officer P Shrinivas, District Disaster Management Officer Ananya Vasudev and members of NDRF team were present during the meet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DC
Annies Kanmani Joy
Monsoon preparedness
NDRF team
NDRF
monsoon

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 