Monsoon preparedness: DC holds meeting with NDRF team

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy held a discussion with the NDRF team, police and nodal officials, regarding monsoon preparedness, on Wednesday.

During the meeting held at the DC's office, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy asked the officials to work in coordination with the NDRF team.

The DC stated that all necessary equipment will be provided to the NDRF team towards combating natural calamities.

Discussions were held on carrying out mock rescue operations and other preparations, in association with the departments of police and fire and emergency services.

R K Upadhya, NDRF Commander of the 10th battalion from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, DySP Dinesh Kumar Nodal Officer P Shrinivas, District Disaster Management Officer Ananya Vasudev and members of NDRF team were present during the meet.