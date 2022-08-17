Mother angry with four-year-old burns her with boiling pot

A four-year-old child suffered severe burn injuries, when her mother, as a punishment, placed on the child a hot pot full of boiling milk. The incident was reported from Navoor in Sullia taluk.

While the incident reportedly occurred about five-six days ago, it only came to light on Wednesday. The case of child abuse was reported Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Rashmi Nekraje by local residents, who then visited the house, and moved the child to the government hospital in Sullia.

According to Nekraje, the child suffered burn injuries on several parts of her body, including shoulders, face and thighs.

The mother, who is a 23-year-old housewife, reportedly told the officer that she was angry at the child because she wasn’t listening to the mother and was crying incessantly. The mother placed the boiling milk pot on the child in anger, she said.

The CDPO also reported that although the burn injuries were severe, family members refused to take the child to the hospital for treatment.

The child was currently undergoing necessary treatment and her condition was said to be stable, Nekraje said.

The officer also said that she reported the matter to the police.