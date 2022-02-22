Mother tongue boosts nationalism, says KSP prez

The mother tongue is important to develop the feeling of nationalism. A language can only unify a nation and never separate people, Mangaluru Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) president Dr Manjunatha Revanakara opined.

He was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the ‘Mathrubhasha Dina’ at Dr Shivarama Karantha Sabhabhavana in University College.

The programme was organised in association with language associations (Kannada, Tulu, Hindi, Sanskrit) of the college.

Dr Manjunatha Revanakara emphasised the significance of language to tolerance.

Presiding over the event, principal Dr Anasuya Rai appealed to students to be aware of their mother tongue and join hands to develop it.