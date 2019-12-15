MU champs in south zone inter-varsity Kabaddi

Mangalore University emerged champions in South Zone Inter-University Kabaddi Men Tournament, organised by Government First Grade College-Thenkanidiyooru and Mangalore University.

Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies, Chennai, emerged runners up.

M S University, Tirunelveli, and S R M University-Chennai won third and fourth positions respectively.

All the four universities have qualified for All India Inter-University Kabbadi Championship for Men to be held at Poornaprajna College grounds in Udupi from December 18. The good performance by Mangalore University players Mithin, Rakshith, Bharath Shetty helped the university to emerge as champions.

Best Catcher award was won by Abhishek of M S University, Tirunelveli. Best rider was Balaji from SRM University, Chennai. Mithin of Mangalore University won star player award.