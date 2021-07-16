MU invites applications for posts of guest faculty

Mangalore University has invited applications for the posts of guest faculty.
The posts are lying vacant in the department of organic chemistry, department of medical physics, biochemistry, MPEd at Mangalore University, in the department of commerce at University College in Nelyadi and in the department of journalism at University Evening College in Mangaluru.
Those interested can send their applications to devsectionmu@gmail.com by July 20.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube