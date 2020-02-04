MU to use khadi-silk for ceremonial robes

Following the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to use khadi for convocations and other events in universities and colleges, Mangalore University has decided to use khadi-silk for ceremonial robes.

The amendments to the statute governing convocations for conferring degrees were approved in the Academic Council meeting.

Earlier, the ceremonial robes were made of velvet and silk.

Mangalore University Registrar Prof A M Khan said that the colour of the gown of the chancellor will be rich dark red or vermilion and the ‘angavasthram’ will be of gold with blue border. The gown of the pro chancellor will have navy blue colour and the ‘angavasthram’ will be of golden yellow with blue border.

The colour of the vice chancellor’s gown is sky blue and the ‘angavasthram’ is of gold with red border.

A DST honorary degree recipient will wear a white gown with red ‘angavasthram’ and a DLitt recipient will wear a white gown with sky blue ‘angavasthram’.

Similarly, the colours of the gowns of the registrar, registrar (Evaluation), deans of the faculty, members of the Academic Council and the Syndicate have also been changed.

Reservation of seats

As per the directions of the government, girl children of devadasis and sexually exploited women will have 1% reservation in the PG courses offered at Mangalore University. The Gadinadu and Horanadu students, who have studied in Kannada medium from class 1 to 10, will have 1% reservation in the courses offered. If the intake of the student is 20, then one seat outside the quota will be reserved for the purpose.

The seats under the general merit category will be increased to provide 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections during admission to various courses.

As per the directions of the Ministry of HRD, 1% seat will be reserved in each course for the wards of Kashmiri migrants and Kashmiri Pandit and Kashmiri Hindu families living in the Kashmir Valley for admission in higher education.

Biometric attendance on cards

Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the university has plans to introduce bio-metric attendance system for students and teachers in the university campus. The bio-metric system will be placed in every classroom, where teachers have to punch while entering the class and also while leaving the classroom after the class hour.

Students who face attendance shortage tend to approach court. The biometric attendance will become a document and can be furnished to the court, Yadapadithaya explained.

“An internal inquiry has been initiated to look into the efficiency of biometric system, solar panels and CCTV cameras installed at the university. To strengthen the security in university campus, we should know the efficiency of the existing system,” he added.