Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr by offering prayers at home

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fast, was observed across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday.

Following the lockdown, the festival was observed within the confines of the homes. This time, home prayers substituted mass prayers at mosques.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dakshina Kannada district Khazi Alhaj Bekal Ibrahim Musliyar had called upon the Muslim community not to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with pomp.

The Khazi had asked the members to offer prayers at home. He had asked community members not to shake hands or gather in groups, which is normally a part of sharing the joy and happiness during the festival.

The festive spirit was missing with Covid-19 casting a shadow on the festival.

Every year, members of the Muslim community observe mass prayers at Idgah Maidan on Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. However, this year, the entire area wore a deserted look following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eid spl meals

DYFI and Nagarika Horata Samithi in Jokatte arranged special Eid-ul-Fitr meals to over 700 stranded migrant labourers from West Bengal and Assam in Jokatte. The labourers were stranded after failing to return to their native villages.