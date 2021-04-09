NCPCR member directs officials to trace missing children in Kodagu

Member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Dr R G Anand called upon the officials to respond to the emergency calls related to child rights protection.

There is a need to focus on children’s wellbeing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He was chairing a meeting on the violation of child rights, Pocso Act, JJ Act and others at the DC’s office hall on Friday.

The child welfare committee, child protection unit, police, revenue, department of public instruction and social welfare department should work effectively when it comes to the protection of child rights. There is a need to stage street plays and distribute pamphlets to create awareness on child rights in tribal colonies and interior villages, he said.

The rescued child labourers should be shifted to Balamandira (observation home). There is a need to focus on the education of the rescued children, he added.

The officials should respond immediately if they come across complaints of harassment of children. There is a need to bring rescued children to the mainstream of society, said Anand.

He said, “In case of complaints of child marriage, the officials should immediately rush to the spot and prevent the marriage. Legal action should be initiated against the person who is responsible for child marriage. There is a need to rehabilitate the child who was forced to enter nuptial ties.”

Further, he directed officials to trace the missing students. The police personnel should work hard in tracing the children.

The child helpline should release a list of activities once in 15 days, he said.

NCPCR has launched a toll-free tele-counselling helpline number 1800-121-2830 for children affected during Covid-19 for providing counselling and psycho-social support. The tele-counselling service provides psychological first-aid and emotional support to children who are in quarantine or isolation, he added.

District child protection officer Arundathi explained the measures taken towards the protection of child rights.

The NCPCR member said that the commission has been visiting various districts across the country to collect information on child rights protection.

The information related to the health, education, supply of nutritious food to children is being collected, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, ITDP project officer Shivakumar, social welfare deputy director Shekar and others were present.