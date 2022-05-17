New guest house inaugurated at Kollur

District In-charge Minister S Angara has said that devotees visiting Sri Kollur Mookambika Temple would have access to all basic infrastructure.
He was speaking after inaugurating a new guest house constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.
Angara, who happens to be the fisheries minister, said that the government was taking steps to provide marketing facilities for the fishermen.
He added that amenities such as cold storage units, vehicles equipped with insulators, and other facilities that assist fishermen in preserving the quality of their catch will be made available.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health
Indian-American student choked, later suspended
Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way
'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'
Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast