New guest house inaugurated at Kollur

District In-charge Minister S Angara has said that devotees visiting Sri Kollur Mookambika Temple would have access to all basic infrastructure.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new guest house constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

Angara, who happens to be the fisheries minister, said that the government was taking steps to provide marketing facilities for the fishermen.

He added that amenities such as cold storage units, vehicles equipped with insulators, and other facilities that assist fishermen in preserving the quality of their catch will be made available.