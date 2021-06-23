New oxygen plant sanctioned for Madikeri

Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah conducted a spot inspection on the premises of the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri on Tuesday, towards the newly sanctioned oxygen plant.

The elected representatives gathered the necessary information from the officials.

Speaking to reporters, Pratap Simha said that the district’s Designated Covid Hospital is currently facilitated with an oxygen production unit of 13,000-litre capacity. Also, the Kodagu Institute of Medical College (KoIMS) has been equipped with an oxygen plant.

The oxygen unit at the taluk government hospital in Virajpet has started commissioning. A unit will come up in Somwarpet as well, he said.

‘Oxygen surplus district’

“In addition, a new oxygen production unit of 1,000-litre capacity has been sanctioned by the Central government. With the new unit, the district will become oxygen surplus. The unit is being set up at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. The work is expected to be completed by July 15,” he added.

Simha further said that the decision to set up an additional plant was made keeping in mind the possible third wave of Covid-19.

“The governments at the Centre and the state are working towards improving health infrastructure in all government hospitals,” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for sanctioning the oxygen unit for Kodagu.

MLAs K G Bopaiah, Appachu Ranjan and MLC Sunil Subramani too have strived to get the oxygen unit sanctioned, he said.

The MP also said that the works on the protective walls and drains on the national highway are emphasized in the district. A reclining wall will be built on the NH, at a budget of Rs 59 crore.

Madikeri Urban Development Authority Chairman Ramesh Holla, KoIMS Director Dr Cariappa, Medical Superintendent Dr Manjunath, NHAI Project Director B T Shridhar and CESC Executive Engineer Ashok were present, among others.