Newly formed taluks yet to function in a full-fledged manner

Though H D Kumaraswamy as a chief minister had announced the formation of Kushalnagar and Ponnampet taluks, the same were inaugurated during the BJP-rule in the state.

However, even though the new taluks have been inaugurated, problems persist in the taluks.

Both the taluks are yet to function in a full-fledged manner.

Kushalnagar taluk lacks basic facilities. The tahsildar was appointed 10 months ago. Nadakacheri office was renovated and converted into a tahsildar office.

Shirastedar, the revenue inspector and a few other staff have been deployed. However, the taluk office is yet to function fully.

About 22 departments including the taluk hospital, court, PWD, hostels, BEO office, department of social welfare and backward classes, women and child development department are yet to start functioning in Kushalnagar taluk.

Some of the government offices instead of being at the taluk headquarters are situated in Koodige, Guddehosur and Aluvara.

The Mini Vidhana Soudha to bring all the departments under one roof is still a mirage.

Without full-fledged offices in the taluk, residents have to still depend on Somwarpet taluk for caste, income certificates, RTC, death certificates and others.

As a result, students and farmers have to run from pillar to post to get the certificates.

The dream of Kaveri taluk with Kushalnagar as headquarter was sown when R Gundurao was the chief minister way back in 1993. As a result, Gundurao ensured that the DySP office, circle inspector’s office, sub treasurer office, first-grade college, polytechnic and APMC industrial layout was set up in Kushalnagar.

Later, demanding the taluk status, Kushalnagar Taluk Kaveri Horata Samithi, under V P Shashidhar came into existence in 2001.

A series of protests were held to draw the attention of the government to announce a separate taluk.

Similar is the story of Ponnampet taluk that was inaugurated two years ago. The taluk office does not even have its own building. Even tahsildar is also not appointed to the taluk. Virajpet tahsildar is in charge of Ponnampet taluk.

There are no proper computers or a backup battery. The taluk office has two Shirastedar, two clerks and an attender. People are forced to stand in a queue to get the RTC, income certificate and others.

On noticing the poor condition of affairs, Ponnampet Nagarika Vedike had donated chairs, tables, computers and a battery as well.

No grants were released for the newly formed Kushalnagar taluk.

Kushalnagar Taluk Horata Samithi president V P Shashidhar said, “The taluk was formed due to the efforts of the people. The elected representatives are not showing interest in the development of the taluk.”

However, Kushalnagar tahsildar Prakash said, “Steps have been taken to start a Bhoomi centre in the taluk. The taluk office will function in a full-fledged manner in the days to come.”

Nagarika Vedike president P B Poonaccha said, “The government is showing step-motherly attitude towards newly formed taluks. To help the farmers and the public, the Vedike had donated computers to the taluk. The shortage of staff should be overcome in the taluk office.”