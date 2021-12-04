NMAMIT gets nod to start BSc (Honours) programme

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has granted permission to NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, to start a four-year BSc (Honours) programme with a combination of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry from the academic year 2021-22.

Admission to the programme will be through Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and the fee fixed by VTU is Rs 60,000 per annum. Unfilled seats after KEA allotment will be reverted to the management for filling up.

The programme offered is in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) where students opt for a specialization (major) in Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics after three semesters, said Dr Nagesh Prabhu, professor and PG coordinator (MTech programmes).

The programme is multi-disciplinary in nature and students will also study skill-based and industry-oriented topics from engineering science besides subjects in the emerging fields of electronics and computer science like AI, IoT, Robotics, Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Data Science.

The third and fourth years of the programme will have research projects and internships. For details contact: 9448081488 or email: prabhunagesh@nitte.edu.in