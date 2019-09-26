No flower show at Raja Seat this year

Tourists and residents are expected to be disappointed this year as the Horticulture department will not be organising its show at Raja Seat as part of the Madikeri Dasara celebrations.

The horticultural show held as a part of ‘Pravasi Utsava’ in January, in an attempt to draw a larger number of tourists to Kodagu, was well received by the people. It was expected that a similar show will be held during the current Dasara celebrations.

Raja Seat in Madikeri is a haven for tourists. The number of visitors, however, had dipped in the aftermath of floods.

Citizens are of the opinion that the department concerned should conduct the horticultural show in order to rejuvenate tourism in Kodagu.

Preparations for Madikeri Dasara are in full swing at Gandhi Maidan and Kaveri Kalakshetra.

Parks lose sheen

Raja Seat, which lacks maintenance, however, wears a deserted look. Flower-bearing plants in the park had wilted. Although many people visit Raja Seat during weekends, the park is in a poorly maintained condition. Also, even though the musical fountain has been repaired, the shows are not being held regularly, leaving many tourists disappointed.

The Rotary Park near Omkareshwara Temple, the Guddemane Appayya Park at Sudarshana Circle, the Kuvempu Park at Raja Seat road, the Toy Train Park, the Field Marshal K M Cariappa Park, the Ranipet Park and the Pension Lane Parks too are ill-maintained by the Madikeri City Municipal Council.

The only toy train of Kodagu district has remained defunct for a long time.

District Horticulture department Deputy Director Chandrashekhar said the illumination will be done at Raja Seat for Madikeri Dasara Janotsava. Measures will be taken to maintain the flower-bearing plants, he said and added that there are plans to conduct a horticultural show as part of ‘Pravasi Utsava’ in January.