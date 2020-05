"All of us should fight against Covid-19. It is not right on the part of the Congress to engage in politics," said BJP state unit President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

"The BJP workers have been distributing food for the stranded labourers for the past 40 days. Arrangements are made to send migrant labourers to their native. However, Congress is engaged in politics now," he alleged.

There is no shortage of funds and thus KSRTC officials refused to accept the cheque given by KPCC, he added.