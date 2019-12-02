No takers for baby care room in M'luru KSRTC bus stand

The ladies’ rest room and child care room at KSRTC bus stand complex, Bejai, was opened two years ago in order to provide a comfortable space for lactating mothers.

As the bus stand is crowded most of the times, lactating mothers need a separate place to feed their children.

The model programme was successfully implemented in the government bus stands in Tamil Nadu years ago, and was later introduced in the bus stands in other states, including Karnataka.

Most of the mothers, however, are still unaware of the facility of a baby care and ladies’ rest room in bus stands. The signboard on the room, too, is difficult to be traced from a distance.

Ladies who use the room have to fend for themselves as there are no supportive staff in the room.

A notice has been posted on the door to the room, stating that the people can use the room by bringing it to the notice of the Traffic Controller or any officer at the bus stand complex, for women’s safety. Users have been asked to maintain cleanliness of the room and also to switch off the lights and fans in the room when they leave. Complaints too could be submitted at the office of the Traffic Controller, the notice has said.

Radhamma, a passenger from Bengaluru, has admitted that she was unaware of the facility.

“The concerned authorities should display the posters or boards at the entrance of the KSRTC bus stand, to inform the mothers that there is such a rest room. The information can also be provided on the display television or by making announcements at the bus stand,” she suggested.

“Normally, it is a problem to feed babies during travel. Also, there are times when the mothers and their babies wait for long hours at the bus stand,” she added.

Arun, KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller, however, said that women and feeding mothers have been using the room.