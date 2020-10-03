Not done anything to hurt sentiments of Kannadigas, says TV anchor Anushree

'Not done anything to hurt sentiments of Kannadigas'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 03 2020, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 09:39 ist
TV Anchor Anushree. Credit: Facebook Photo

TV anchor Anushree said that she has not done anything with the intention of tarnishing the image of Kannadigas who had showered her with love and helped in her growth.

In the video clipping posted on Facebook, Anushree said; “I do not wish to remember September 24 at any day in my life. I am not sad that CCB had called me for interrogation. However, I am saddened by the series of incidents that had happened after I appeared before the police. The malicious reports surrounding me has hurt my family,”(sic) she said with tears rolling on her cheeks. “Before flashing any news, just think about the plight of my family,” she said and thanked all those who stood by her during these hard times.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
CCB

