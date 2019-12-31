NPR info will inconvenience citizens: KPCC

KPCC spokesperson A C Vinayaraj has alleged that the information sought under National Population Register (NPR) is against the NPR Manual of 2011.

“The information sought under the NPR will only inconvenience the people,” he insisted.

Speaking to reporters, Vinayaraj said that there is a difference between the UPA government’s NPR and the one that the Narendra Modi government is gearing to implement.

The NPR of the BJP government is an attempt to bring in the National Register of Citizens through the back door, he added.

“The design of the current NPR appears to differ from that of the UPA and contains additional questions that suggest the objective to be to determine the respondents’ citizenship. Why are the dates and places of parents’ birth being asked? Further, the format seeks personal details like mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers and driving licence numbers, which is against the Supreme Court direction,” said Vinayaraj.

He added that the Congress will carry out a campaign against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NPR in every nook and corner of every village. The BJP government has been creating invisible division between communities through NRC and CAA, he alleged.

“The CAA seeks to amend the definition of illegal immigrants for Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have lived in India without any document and grant them Indian citizenship. The Central government should mention why such citizenship is not granted for immigrants from Sri Lanka, Tibet, Bhutan and Nepal, who have been staying in India for several decades,” he demanded and alleged, “By excluding Muslim immigrants from CAA, the BJP is engaging in vote bank politics.”

He urged the Central government to release the statistics of those who fled to India following atrocities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.