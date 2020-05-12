Nurses feted on special day

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, nurses at the District Covid-19 Hospital in Madikeri were felicitated by the JD(S) district committee, on Tuesday.

JD(S) district unit president K M Ganesh and other workers honoured 38 nurses by presenting shawls and flowers. Jasmine flowers were showered on them.

A nurse said that she and her colleagues have joined hands with the government in the protection of the health of the people.

Video conference

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy held a video conference with tahsildars, taluk panchayat executive officers, taluk health officers and town panchayat executive officers, regarding the Covid-19 guidelines to be implemented in the days to come.

A detailed discussion was held on the quarantine measures for the natives of Kodagu who are arriving from foreign countries as well as from other states and districts.

Additional DC Dr Sneha, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, district health and family welfare officer Dr K Mohan, City Municipal Council Commissioner Ramesh and nodal officer Raju were present.

Workshop held

A workshop on the 'Karnataka Covid Health Watch App' was conducted for the benefit of BLOs and primary school teachers, at Kaveri Kalakshetra on Tuesday.

The programme was held under the guidance of tahsildar Mahesh.

The official said that the state government has released the mobile application to collect information from households. BLOs and teachers will visit the houses and will collect information on the health of people above 60 years of age.