Officials directed to complete development works in temples on time in Kodagu

Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the officials of the department to complete the works of the departments, based on the priority of the government.

He was speaking during a review meeting of the departments, held at Zilla Panchayat hall, in Madikeri.

The minister also issued directions to the deputy commissioner to carry out an audit on the expenditure of the temple grants.

“There are three ‘A’ grade temples and four ‘C’ grade temples in Kodagu. All the development works in the temples should be completed without any delay,” he said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the tahsildar to follow the High Court directions on Rajara Gadduge.

Alternative land should be identified for the people living in the land and the encroachment should be cleared, he said.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to review the works on Hindu crematoriums. Land should be identified for the remaining four crematoriums.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah felt a need to maintain records for the donations made by people for charity meals in temples.

He asked the officials about the Rs 29 lakh, left out of the funds collected for the ‘Punarpratishtapane’ of Bhagandeshwara Temple.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, who is also the minister for backward classes welfare, told the officials to submit a proposal to the Zilla Panchayat CEO, seeking approval to utilise the pending funds from the maintenance fund of the student hostel, towards providing facilities at the hostels, such as furniture.

Backward classes welfare department district officer Ningaraja said that there are a total of 38 student hostels in the district and out of these, 14 are pre-matric boys hostel, five are pre-matric girls hostels, eight are post-matric boys hostels and 11 post-matric girls hostels.

Taluk Panchayat executive officer in charge Kavitha said that there are four Morarji Desai Residential Schools and two sewing training centres in the district. After providing 10 months of training, an exam will be conducted for the candidates and they will be provided sewing machines.

MLC Sunil Subramani, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogavira, tahsildar Mahesh and Bhagamandala Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery temples executive officer Krishnappa were present.