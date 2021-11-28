Opposition to RT-PCR negative certificate

Opposition to RT-PCR negative certificate for interstate travellers

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Nov 28 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 19:19 ist
A memorandum was submitted to the revenue officer opposing mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate for travellers from Kerala, in Virajpet.

Demanding the free movement of vehicles between Kerala and Karnataka, the members of the District Congress Committee and Iritty Block of DYFI staged a protest at the border in Makutta recently.

The protesters staged a protest against mandatory RT-PCR negative certificates for those arriving from Kerala.

Town Panchayat member C K Praithvinath said the mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate has inconvenienced the travellers. It is not right to inconvenience daily commuters.

The restrictions at the border have affected business activities. It is not right to demand a Covid negative certificate when the vaccination certificate is shown, he alleged.

Town Panchayat member Mohammed Rafi said RT-PCR negative certificate is not mandatory for those travelling on a train and in flights.

The poor have to shell out Rs 500 for testing, he said.

Kannur DCC member Mattani Vijayan said a large number of people from Kannur, Thalassery and Iritty areas travel through the Makutta border for various purposes.

Many from these areas are dependent on Mysuru and Kodagu for medical and educational purposes, he added.

DYFI stages roadblock

DYFI Iritty Block staged a roadblock at Kootupole against the interstate restrictions.

DYFI district secretary M Sajan said that the Covid-19 cases have declined in Kerala. A majority of them have availed two doses of vaccine. Hence, the restrictions should be withdrawn.

Strengthen surveillance

With the possibility of an increase in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the district administration to strengthen surveillance at border areas in Makutta, Kutta and Karike.

The chief minister has directed Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha to trace the contacts of Covid-19 patients and not to relax the restrictions. RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours is mandatory to enter Karnataka from Kerala.

RT-PCR negative certificate
free movement of vehicles
Kerala-Karnataka border
Kodagu

