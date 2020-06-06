Padil-Pumpwell road to be developed under Smart City Mission

The Padil-Pumpwell Road, the main entrance to the city from NH 75 will be developed under Smart City Mission, at a cost of Rs 26 crore, said MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Chairing a city-level advisory committee meeting, he said that the funds have been earmarked under the mission to relay the 2800 metre road. Further, he said tender has been floated for developing bus terminus at Pumpwell under PPP mode. There is a need to renovate the service bus stand at the State Bank area as well, he added.

The MP said the proposal to have one-way traffic on the Clock Tower to A B Shetty Circle Road is not feasible, as it would only add to increase in the traffic in Hampankatta.

Mangaluru Smart City Limited MD Mohammed Nazeer said that Gujjarakere will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore and Kavoor Kere at Rs 8 crore. Further, Kadri Park will also be developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. Rs 24.94 crore will be utilised for developing an international standard swimming pool at Emmekere and for providing community facilities.

The meeting also approved MCC's proposals submitted to MSCL to develop nine roads at an estimated cost of Rs 20.5 crore.

He said that the Central Market will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 145 crore.

The meeting also decided that a modern slaughterhouse can be developed if the MCC gave an alternative land other than one at Kudroli.