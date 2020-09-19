Padubidri Beach to get Blue Flag certification: DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that Padubidri Beach will be shortly receiving the status of international Blue Flag.

Speaking after taking part in the flag hoisting programme under ‘I am saving my beach’ as part of the Central government’s Swacchata Abhiyan initiative, he said only the last phase of work is pending for the accreditation.

He said 13 beaches were selected under the programme. The jury selected eight beaches that had followed the required criteria. The list sent to the international panel includes the name of Padubidri Beach.

The international team will visit all the eight beaches shortly as part of executing the final phase of the selection process.

The beach is developed based on the cleanliness, environment protection and water quality criteria. A proposal of Rs 5 crore is submitted to the state government to further enhance the tourism potential in the area. The employment opportunities will be improved, he added and said that the seawater at Padubidri Beach is certified for purity.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon said that the tourism projects are executed without disturbing the local flora and fauna.

The environment is protected simultaneously and the interest of the local inhabitants is also considered, he added.