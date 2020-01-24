Parents should feel proud of girl children, says DC

Parents should feel proud of their daughters. Girl children are pride of the house,” said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the National Girl Child Day programme organised by the district administration and the Department of Women and Child Welfare, at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Friday.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa, by writing slogans on the ‘Girl wall’.

“We love all precious girl children of Kodagu. We are committed for your protection and I am proud of being a mother of a girl child,” the deputy commissioner wrote on the wall.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that she wants to set a standard as a woman police officer in her department, by working with commitment and honesty.

Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa wrote on the wall that there is a need to do away with some stereotypes associated with girl children. “Parents should encourage girl children to develop positive thoughts. We should be proud of being a woman.”The general public were also given with an opportunity to write innovative slogans on ‘Girl wall’.

The children of Balakiyara Bhavana cut the cake, to mark the occasion. The officials conveyed their greetings to the children and celebrated with them.

An essay competition was conducted on the topic ‘Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao’.

Women and Child welfare department Deputy Director Arundhathi, CDPO Manager Savitha and students of Balakiyara Balamandira and St Micheal School took part.