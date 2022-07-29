Pay compensation impartially to kin of those killed by 'communal forces' in Dakshina Kannada: Khader to CM

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has urged the Karnataka government to pay compensation to the kin of all those who lost their lives in the attack by "communal forces and anti-social elements" in Dakshina Kannada. "The government should treat families of the three persons who were killed by assailants equally and announce compensation impartially," he said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said that the government pays compensation from the taxpayers money and not from the pocket of the Chief Minister.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who visited the family of Praveen Nettaru at Bellare should have visited the family of Mohammed Masood also who was killed by assailants a week ago in Bellare. The act of the Chief Minister distributing compensation to the family of only Praveen Nettaru has raised question on the kind of democratic government prevailing in the state. The government should provide justice to all the families," he said.

"The pain of three families who lost their sons are the same. All three family members have appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the district again. When the government acts impartially, even the officials discharge their duties impartially."

If the government had taken precautionary measure after the first murder in Bellare, other incidents would not have happened, Khader added.

He said the government and police should consider the murder of Masood, Praveen and Fazil in Dakshina Kannada district seriously and thorough investigation should be conducted.

Strict action should be initiated against those who were directly or indirectly involved in these three murders in the district, demanded the MLA.

"While political pressure to arrest the culprits should not be an excuse for the police to cause any inconvenience to innocents, people should also support the government and the police in maintaining peace and harmony in the district," he said.

The MLA urged the political leaders not to issue any provocative statements and help in maintaining peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada. "Provocative statements elsewhere will also have its impact in the district. The need of the hour is installing peace, harmony and brotherhood," he added.

To a query on Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the state government would implement the 'Yogi Model' if required to curb communal elements, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly said that Karnataka itself should become a model in implementing law and order.

"Do not compare Uttar Pradesh with Karnataka. By implementing the teachings of Narayana Guru and Basavanna in administration, the government should maintain law, order and peace in the society. One cannot defeat hate with hate," he added.