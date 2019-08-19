Pejawar Mutt sends 450 relief kits to Vijayapura dist

Sri Pejawar Mutt, with the help of volunteers, collected 450 relief kits – each worth Rs 3,000 – to donate to people in flood-affected area of Muddebihal in Vijayapura district.

A few days ago, devotees contacted the Mutt and suggested sending relief materials to the flood-affected North Karnataka region.

The pontiff Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who is observing his ‘Chaturmasya’ in Mysuru, supported the decision and directed the volunteers to collect the essential materials and send them to the most affected Muddebihal in Vijayapura.

The volunteers’ team, led by social activist Vasudeva Bhat Perampalli, began collecting the items – including clothes, vessels and cattle feeds – from the public.

The materials were segregated and 450 relief kits were prepared by the volunteers. Two tons of cattle feed were also included in the relief materials.

The members of Kadiyali Matru Mandali, Yuva Brahmana Parishad, student volunteers staying in the Pejawar Mutt volunteered to collect the relief materials, package it and transport it in a vehicle.

The relief material kits were sent to Vijayapura on Sunday, sources added.